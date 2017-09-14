Indiana teens rescue woman from burning SUV after crash

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana woman who was pulled from her burning sport-utility vehicle by a group of teenagers following a crash says her young rescuers “are special people” who undoubtedly saved her life.

Fifty-year-old Timberly Trueblood was unconscious when the teenage boys came to her rescue Tuesday after her Jeep Liberty crashed into a tree in Columbus.

She told WXIN-TV from her hospital bed the teens risked their lives when they approached her burning car after an apparent medical issue led to the crash about 40 miles south of Indianapolis.

Nineteen-year-old Matthew Luttrell smashed a window in the locked Jeep with a tire iron before the teens pulled Trueblood from the burning SUV.

Luttrell says the harrowing rescue was frightening, but “I’m glad we got her out in time.”

