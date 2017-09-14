GOTW Preview: Leo at East Noble

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A game that will go a long way in determining who wins the Northeast 8 title takes center stage on Friday at 4A no. 19 East Noble hosts Leo in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

East Noble is 3-1 overall and 2-0 in NE8 play after last Friday’s 41-9 win over DeKalb. East Noble’s only loss is a road loss to 4A no. 13 Plymouth 22-18 in week one.

Leo is 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the NE8. The Lions are coming off a 35-33 overtime loss to 4A no. 4 New Haven last Friday night in the week four Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

