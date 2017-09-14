Charges filed in shooting of Burger King worker

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An arrest has been made in the shooting of a Burger King employee in downtown Fort Wayne in late July.

Christopher D. Moore, 25, of Fort Wayne was charged Wednesday with felony Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, Aggravated Battery and Criminal Recklessness related to the July 25 incident outside the Burger King at 324 E. Jefferson Blvd. Moore was arrested Sept. 6.

The shooting happened in the parking lot outside the restaurant just after 1 a.m., right after employees had left work.

According to police, Brianna Waller was getting ready to drive herself and other employees out of the parking lot when at least one person walked up and attempted to rob them. Waller drove off and that’s when the would-be robber began shooting into the car, striking her.

Waller continued driving and was able to get to a nearby hospital where she was initially listed in critical condition. She has since recovered.

Surveillance videos released by Fort Wayne Police in the days that followed show the suspect sliding along the pavement after apparently falling from the car as it sped along. Police believe the person suffered significant “road rash” after having been dragged along the pavement.

That suspect has been identified as Moore.