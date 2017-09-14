Bumper crop year for apple-picking

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of the most popular activities for families this time of year is apple-picking. Local orchards are gearing up for some busy weeks ahead as people from all over northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio head out to pick a peck or bushel of the sweet fruit, transforming those apples into pies, sauce, juice, and more.

Advanced Tree Technology in New Haven has been around since 1984, but has been offering “you-pick” apples for customers since 1989. On the 25-acre farm, located just off of Edgerton Road, are over 1000 trees and nearly 16 different varieties of apples. Mark Bruick, General Manager and Co-Owner of Advanced Tree Technology, says that when the orchard was planted back in the mid-1980s, nearly 60% of the apples were red delicious. But, as tastes change over the decades, that particular variety has fallen out of favor, so many have been replaced by other types of apple.

Not all apples will be ready to pick at the same time, so you may need to make multiple visits to pick up your favorites. some of the more popular varieties include Cortland, Jonathon, Fuji, Yellow Delicious, and Honeycrisp. The sweet tart taste of Honeycrisp is very popular right now. This is the first year Advanced Tree Technology have been able to offer these for visitors to pick. Owners say that this particular variety are more difficult to grow and have to be pruned by hand at times during their growing.

This has been one of the wettest years on record throughout the area, with a respite from the wetter-than-average pattern only coming within the past month or two. According to Bruick, they did lose a few trees to the abundance of rain, but very few. In fact, he’s expecting a bumper crop this year – possibly the most they’ve ever had. Bruick says the apple crop is a bit earlier than the 10-year average this year, primarily due to the warm spring and earlier formation of buds on the trees.

In addition to apple-picking, Advanced Tree Technology also has a pumpkin patch that will open for picking on September 28th. Apple cider, picked apples, and other vegetables are also available. Advanced Tree Technology is located at 12818 Edgerton Road in New Haven. You can take your family to pick apples Monday-Friday from 9:30a-7:00p or 9:30a-5:00p on weekends.