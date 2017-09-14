Aerial view of fire damaged downtown LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) Days after three buildings in LaGrange burned down, the owner of the buildings isn’t sure what he’ll do next.

“I don’t know what I’ll do with it. Probably sell the ground or build something else. Maybe the city would want something. I don’t know,” said Bob Zynda.

He said it has been hard to lose the buildings, but he’s trying to keep perspective. “I lost my wife two years ago, which was pretty hard. This is nothing compared to losing her,” said Zynda. But he said he’s found strength in his family.

“I got three kids, and I got six great grand children. And just had one great great grandson. So I’ve got a lot to be blessed for and to look forward to hopefully.”

Bob Zynda owned the buildings for years. At one time he ran a business out of one of them and continued to use them for storage. He was there as the buildings burned and said he was amazed at the level of commitment by area firefighters. “This town was unbelievable. Firefighters from all over; Michigan, Angola, Topeka, Shipshewana, Sturgis. All those guys here working. That smoke was unbelievable. I don’t know how they did it. I really don’t,” said Zynda.

Aerial drone footage shot on Thursday revealed just how extensive the damage is. Two buildings were destroyed. The husk of another remains but will likely be torn down. There are at least two other buildings on the block that received damage from either the flames or water used to fight the fire.

Thursday a fire investigator hired by one of the insurance companies was on site. He said it could be weeks before a cause is determined.