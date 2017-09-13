TinCaps prepare for MWL Championship Game 1, tickets available

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps will look to win their second-ever Midwest League Championship, in a best-of-five series that begins Wednesday at Parkview Field.

The TinCaps, formerly the Wizards, entered the MWL in 1993.

They’ll host Quad Cities at 7:05 p.m. for Game 1. Thursday they’ll play Game 2 also set for 7:05 p.m.

Quad Cities is looking for its seventh MWL championship since entering the league in 1960.

Tickets for both games start at $5 and Thursday’s game will feature the popular Thirsty Thursday promotion with $1 adult beverage specials. Visit TinCapsTickets.com, the Parkview Field Box Office, or call (260) 482-6400 for more information.

Game 3 and, if necessary, Game 4 and 5 will be at Quad Cities (Davenport, Iowa) on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

The George H. Spelius Championship Trophy is up for grabs. The MWL trophy is named for its former president who led the league from 1987-2014. Spelius died last September. The namesake trophy was created in 2015.