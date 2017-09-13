River Bandits score five in first to top TinCaps in championship opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The TinCaps and pitcher Pedro Avila yielded five runs in the top of the first as Quad Cities went on to beat the TinCaps 6-3 in game one of the best-of-five Midwest League Championship series.

Game 2: Thursday, Sept. 14 at Parkview Field (7:05 p.m.)

Game 3: Saturday, Sept. 16 at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Iowa (7:35 p.m.)

Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 17 at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Iowa (6:15 p.m.)*

Game 5: Monday, Sept. 18 at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Iowa (7:35 p.m.)*

*If necessary