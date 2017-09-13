Riley Children’s Hospital opening Fort Wayne office

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Families in need of highly skilled pediatric care will soon have improved access to multiple Riley Children’s Health doctors with the opening of a new office in Fort Wayne. In early 2018, the dedicated outpatient specialty office will open at 409 East Cook Road.

The fully remodeled space will feature 12 exam rooms and equipment for specific office based procedures and diagnostic testing.

Pediatric urology and cardiology will be the first specialties to see patients at the Riley Children’s Health Fort Wayne office, with additional specialties joining in the coming months. Riley Children’s Health will conduct local hiring for permanent staff to oversee registration and nursing.

“Riley Children’s Health has been a committed partner in caring for the Fort Wayne community for many years, and we look forward to expanding that commitment in the coming months,” said Riley Children’s Health president Matthew Cook. “Our new Fort Wayne office will centralize care from multiple pediatric specialists, making it easier for patients to see their Riley doctor.”

Riley Children’s Health urologists and cardiologists currently see patients at Lutheran Hospital and Fort Wayne Pediatrics, respectively. Those same Riley doctors will continue caring for patients at the new Riley Children’s Health office.

For the past 15 years, pediatric urologist Dr. Mark Cain has traveled from Indianapolis to Fort Wayne several times per month to care for patients. “As someone who has developed roots in the Fort Wayne community over the years, I am thrilled to tell my patients and families that Riley Children’s Health is making an even greater commitment to their health and wellbeing,” said Dr. Cain.

Each specialty team will have two to three dedicated clinic days for their patients each month. Surgeries and inpatient procedures will be done at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. Follow-up care and on-going treatment with those doctors will be scheduled at the Fort Wayne office, as appropriate.

Riley Children’s Health provides specialized pediatric care in 19 communities across the state, including South Bend, Bloomington and Evansville.

