Police ask for public’s help finding a sexual assault suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are searching for a suspect they believe is behind three sexual assaults from the past two years.

DNA was found at two different crime scenes on Bowser Street in 2015 and 2017. DNA was also found at a scene on South Park Drive in 2017. Investigators say the sample from the three different crimes scenes is from the same person.

Officers said each incident started with the suspect going into a home in the early hours of the morning, then a woman was sexually assaulted. The victims described the person as a black man.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking residents to report any suspicious activity in areas surrounding the incidents listed above by calling 911. Anyone with information that could assist investigators in identifying a possible suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867).