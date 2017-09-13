Parkview expands use of telecardiology

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Parkview Heart Institute has expanded the way offers care to heart patients at community hospitals.

The telecardiology platform now allows patients who are admitted to Parkview facilties in LaGrange, Noble, Wabash, and Whitley Counties to meet via video with a cardiologist at the heart institute, located at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Parkview Huntington Hospital served as the pilot location for the telecardiology program. It launched in September 2016. Between then and July 2017, more than 195 patients have received a telecardiology consult from Parkview’s five community hospitals.

Prior to the telecardiology service, patients were transferred to the Parkview Heart Institute to see a cardiologist. Data from September 2016 through May 2017 showed that 89 percent of patients who received a telecardiology consult at Parkview Huntington Hospital were able to remain there for care, rather than be transferred to the heart institute.

“We saw a great deal of success using telecardiology in Huntington and we are excited to expand this service to Parkview’s other communities, offering convenient cardiology services to an even larger population,” said Roy Robertson, MD, president, Parkview Heart Institute. “Telecardiology is just one of the ways we’re adapting to meet the needs of our communities, and we’ll continue to find innovative ways to deliver care to not only reduce transfers but to produce better outcomes for our patients.”

When a patient with non-critical, cardiac-related symptoms is admitted to a community hospital, a telecardiology visit is scheduled. Doctors complete an examination using a video camera, monitor, and digital stethoscope, which is positioned on the patient by a nurse. The cardiologist talks directly to the patient via video, utilizing the digital stethoscope to hear the patient’s heart and lungs. The physician can review all testing that has been performed via the patient’s electronic health record. After the consultation, the cardiologist may place orders, prescribe medications, or provide recommendations to the attending physician.