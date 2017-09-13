Ohio county auctions off 1920s-era machine gun for $90K

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (AP) — A northeast Ohio county Sheriff’s Office has auctioned off a 1920s-era Thompson submachine gun for $90,000.

The New Philadelphia Times Reporter reports bidding began at $40,000 Monday night at the Tuscarawas County Justice Center in New Philadelphia. An anonymous buyer purchased the gun with an appraised value of $37,000.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office bought the Thompson Model 1921 submachine gun in 1934.

Sheriff Orvis Campbell attributes the high auction price to support for his agency. He says he thinks the buyer was someone local who wanted to keep the weapon in the area.

The auctioneer provided his services for free.

Campbell says auction proceeds will be used to buy equipment for his deputies.

New Philadelphia is about 85 miles south of downtown Cleveland.

