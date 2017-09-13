New Haven’s Rowland honored as Colts “Coach of the Week”

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – According to the Indianapolis Colts no one did it better on the sideline then Jim Rowland last week as the New Haven mentor was named the Colts “Coach of the Week.”

Colts spokesman Mike Prior honored Rowland in a ceremony with the New Haven team on Wednesday morning.

The 4A no. 4 Bulldogs beat 4A no. 19 Leo 35-33 in overtime after being down double-digits in the fourth quarter.

New Haven is 4-0 and will host Norwell this Friday. That is one of 16 games that will be featured on the Highlight Zone, Fort Wayne’s most-watched and longest-running sports show!