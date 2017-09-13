Memorial Coliseum hosts job fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Memorial Coliseum held its annual part-time seasonal job fair on Wednesday.

From 3-7 p.m., Coliseum officials and department supervisors conducted interviews in the Conference Center to fill open positions to staff for the upcoming season, including Komets hockey games, Mad Ants and Fort Wayne Mastodons basketball games, concerts, family shows and numerous consumer events and private events.

The departments with openings included: Guest Services, Ticket Office, Parking Lot, Concessions, Kitchen, Catering, Security and Housekeeping.

Interested applicants were encouraged to visit memorialcoliseum.com for more details and application instructions.