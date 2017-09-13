Indiana University police hires chief diversity officer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana University Police Department has appointed its first-ever chief diversity officer.

The Herald Times reports that Wayne James became chief diversity officer Sept. 4. James is also the department’s chief of police for the northwest campus.

The position was created through a directive from the university’s executive vice president for academic affairs, John Applegate.

Applegate wants the police department to increase outreach efforts to ensure it is representative of the diversity on the university’s campus.

James will work on recruiting and crafting a police academy training curriculum that address issues such as social justice and prejudice. He’ll also work to build relationships with the university’s students, faculty and staff.

James says his experience creating relationships in the community and his effort to recruit a more diverse force will help in his new role.

