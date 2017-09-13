Gun found at Bellmont High School

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) A student reportedly brought a gun to Bellmont High School on Wednesday.

According to notification from the North Adams Community Schools Operations Director Larry Carty, school authorities were alerted early Wednesday about a firearm that was on the campus. Immediately, the school was placed on lockdown and “action was taken to investigate and to decelerate the event,” the notification said.

Carty told NewsChannel 15 that a student had brought the weapon to the high school, and had hidden it in one of the restrooms. Other students saw the weapon and reported it to school authorities, he said.

School officials determined that there was “no intent to cause harm in this incident.” Carty wrote in the notification that the incident was resolved safely.

It’s not clear what became of the student. Indiana Code allows for a potential charge of Possession of a Firearm on School Property.

The high school building remained on “soft lockdown” while school officials and Decatur Police investigated. It has since been lifted.

“Safety is of the highest priority for North Adams Community Schools,” Carty wrote in the notification. “We wish to thank all students, staff and authorities for responding with due diligence and for maintaining the safety of all individuals.”

The school held an assembly and detailed the situation to the student body, NewsChannel 15 learned.