FWPD investigate stabbing death, arrest made

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police arrest a person they believe is involved in a death investigation. Officers were called to a stabbing in the 4900 block of Northcrest Drive around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Once investigators arrived, they found a man with a stab wound to the abdomen in critical condition. The victim later died after he was taken to the hospital.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the deceased identity along with the cause and manner of death at a later time.

Officers later arrested 49-year-old Kathleen Theroit for her connection to the case. She faces aggravated and domestic battery charges. Theroit was booked in the Allen County Jail.

This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.