Family remembers triple homicide victim one year later

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) One year after five people were shot, three killed, in a shooting at Sports and Spirits, family members look back and police look forward.

“It’s been crazy. It’s been hard. It’s been stressful. It’s been hurtful. It’s been all of the above,” Jerry Coleman’s sister, Laquia Coleman ran through her emotions over the past year while standing in the empty grass lot where Jerry was killed.

The shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. September 13, 2016. According to police, someone walked into the bar and opened fire, before running away.

“I was numb for a whole year. And now, it’s been a year since my son’s been gone… he’s gone,” Jerry’s mother Angel Coleman said. “I just can’t believe it. It’s crazy.”

Police described a chaotic scene that night with many witnesses at the bar during the incident.

“We are actively pursuing leads just last week in this particular incident,” Fort Wayne Police Spokesman Michael Joyner said. “To say it’s ‘active’ is an understatement. We’re still pursuing this aggressively.”

Joyner told NewsChannel 15 investigators have been talking with witnesses and gathering information on a potential suspect or suspects.

Meanwhile, Coleman’s sister made a plea, looking for closure.

“Just speak up. this doesn’t make any sense,” Laquia said passionately. “Three people lost their lives here and nobody knows anything.”

While they wait for answers, Coleman’s family keeps the incident alive, by remembering what kind of person they say he was.

“He was a lovable person,” Laquia explained. “He was a people person. He kept a smile on his face.”

“I see a lot of videos of him that his family and friends put on facebook and I just say ‘my baby was full of life’,” Angel added. “I just can’t believe he’s gone.”

The bar dealt with many criminal issues over several years. It was torn down after the triple homicide.

A candlelight vigil was set to happen at the empty lot at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, marking the anniversary.