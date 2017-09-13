Ex-Indiana town marshal convicted of wife’s shooting death

FRANKFORT, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana jury has convicted a former deputy town marshal of fatally shooting his wife with his police weapon.

Clinton County jurors reached the guilty verdict Wednesday against 57-year-old Keith Smith of Frankfort on charges he murdered 50-year-old Lisa Smith. WLFI-TV reports prosecutors maintained that Smith was jealous of a relationship between his wife and another man when the shooting happened at their home in March 2016.

Smith told investigators after his arrest that he and his wife had argued before got his gun to demonstrate how they could have a “suicide pact,” then accidentally shot her when he tried to shoot himself.

Smith was a deputy marshal for the town of Colfax and was previously a Clinton County sheriff’s deputy.

His sentencing is scheduled for October.

