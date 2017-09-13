Ex-Indiana school official charged over camera found in locker room

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — The former vice principal of a southern Indiana middle school faces voyeurism charges after authorities linked him to a camera found inside the boys locker room.

Sixty-five-year-old Paul Raake didn’t comment to reporters as he left a Floyd County court hearing Wednesday, a day after he was arrested on the felony charge.

State police say an investigation began last fall after a student at Scribner Middle School in New Albany found the camera inside a locker. Police say investigators found photographs on computers used by Raake, one of which showed a male student dressing or undressing.

Raake has since retired from the school.

The New Albany-Floyd County school district said in a statement it fully cooperated with authorities but didn’t comment on the charges against Raake.

