FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Country stars Trace Adkins, Frankie Ballard and more will take over Parkview Field in downtown Fort Wayne for K105 CountryFest.

The 10th annual CountryFest will take place Sunday, Sept. 24 at Parkview Field. Tickets are on sale now at k105fm.com or the Parkview Field ticket office.

Along with Adkins and Ballard, CountryFest will bring in eight more country stars to perform, including Lo Cash, Jacob Davis, Trent Tomlinson and others.