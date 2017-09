LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) After a last-second loss to Atlanta in his Chicago Bears debut, quarterback Mike Glennon is more concerned with winning than making a point to friends.

Glennon has a chance to do both Sunday against his former team when the Bears play at Tampa against the Bucs.

“To get back to 1-1 is the ultimate goal,” Glennon said. “It doesn’t really come down to showing them anything. I just want to have a winning performance and help our team get back to 1-1.”