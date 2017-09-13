2 retirees banned from Muncie schools settle with district

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Two retired educators who sued Muncie Community Schools for banning them from school property after they criticized the district have reached settlements lifting the ban and awarding each of them $15,000.

School board members approved the settlements Tuesday with retired teacher Kay Rankin and retired principal Mike Ryan. Board President Debbie Feick says the central Indiana district’s insurer reached the settlements.

The Star Press reports the retirees sued the district in federal court after being banned from school property in February for “disruptive conduct.” They had repeatedly criticized Superintendent Steve Baule over the deficit-plagued district’s cost-cutting measures.

That ban was later modified to allow them to continue attending school board meetings.

The retirees attorney, Jason Delk, says the ban was meritless “and should have never occurred in the first place.”

