Wanted Steuben Co. sex offender back in custody

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police have arrested a non-compliant sex offender from Steuben County who’d been a fugitive for six months.

Officers arrested Matthew Ray Epperson in Marion County, Tennessee and extradited him back to Steuben County, where he was booked into the jail Tuesday afternoon. He’s being held without bond on two counts of felony failure to register as a sex or violent offender and one count of failure to appear. Details of his arrest in Tennessee were not available.

Epperson had been a fugitive since mid-March when police said he failed to register as a sex or violent offender and then went into hiding.