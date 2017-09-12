Trail segment added along South Anthony

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Fort Wayne Regional Trail Network has taken a step closer to the 100-mile mark with the completion of the first phase of the Six Mile Creek Trail.

Today, Mayor Tom Henry joined Councilman Glynn Hines, McDonald’s Restaurant owner Ted Williams, New Haven/Adams Township Park Superintendent Mike Clendenen, neighborhood leaders, and trail advocates to cut a ribbon celebrating the completion of the trail laid from South Anthony Boulevard at South Phoenix Parkway on the west Side to Tillman and Lamar Drive on the south side. The Six Mile Creek Trail adds another mile to what will eventually be a 26-mile continuous loop linking the trail to the City of New Haven and Fort Wayne’s Rivergreenway.

“I continue to be encouraged by the progress and investment being experienced with our trail network,” said Mayor Henry. “We’re enhancing quality of life amenities that assist us in our efforts for more economic development opportunities, job growth, stronger neighborhoods and regional collaboration.”

“The trail indicates the city’s commitment to the southeast side and is another sign that growth is occurring on the southeast part of our City,” said Ted Williams, Owner McDonald’s Restaurant. “This is an important and safe connection for our customers and we see them using it every day.”

“The Six Mile Creek Trail offers great connection with more than 22,000 residents living within a half mile radius of the trail. It brings easy access to more than 80 businesses and organizations, and it connects to the Rivergreenway – offering further connection to destinations throughout the City and County,” said City of Fort Wayne Greenways and Trails Manager, Dawn Ritchie. “It also brings us closer to the milestone of having a 100-mile Trail Network extending to many parts of Allen County.”

”Connecting people to destinations is a focus of the entire trail network. This link to start the Six Mile Creek Trail provides an important pedestrian crossing over US 27 and other great destinations to south side residents. Our organizational goal is to keep developing this trail until it connects to New Haven and all of the very important destinations in their community,” said Kent Castleman, Executive Director, Fort Wayne Trails, Inc.

Future phases of the Six Mile Creek Trail are planned to run east along Tillman Road to the Trier Ditch, which was historically known as the Six Mile Creek. The remainder of the loop will meander along the Trier Ditch and connect to the eastern end of the existing Rivergreenway in New Haven’s Moser Park.

The newly completed phase is a $1.6 million investment with the majority of the funding coming from INDOT and the Northeast Indiana Regional Coordinating Council (NIRCC) through Federal Highway Administration funding, $270,000 from the City of Fort Wayne and $100,000 from Fort Wayne Trails, Inc.

With completion of this phase of the Six Mile Creek Trail the trail network in Fort Wayne and Allen County grows to 98.7 miles. More than 100,000 Fort Wayne residents currently live within a half mile of a trail.