TinCaps prepare to face River Bandits with title on the line

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The TinCaps defeated the Dayton Dragons, 3-0, on Monday night in a decisive Game 3 of the Midwest League’s Eastern Division Championship Series. Fort Wayne now will play the Quad Cities River Bandits (Houston Astros) in the best-of-five Midwest League Championship Series.

2017 Midwest League Championship Series Schedule

Game 1: Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Parkview Field (7:05 p.m.)

Game 2: Thursday, Sept. 14 at Parkview Field (7:05 p.m.)

Game 3: Saturday, Sept. 16 at Modern Woodmen Park (Davenport, Iowa)

Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 17 at Modern Woodmen Park (Davenport, Iowa)*

Game 5: Monday, Sept. 18 at Modern Woodmen Park (Davenport, Iowa)*

*If necessary