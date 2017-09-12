Silver Alert declared for 72-year-old Vincennes man

VINCENNES, Ind. (WANE) – The Vincennes Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an adult man from Vincennes.

James Merlin Jones is 72-years-old. He is white, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 192 pounds, and has grey hair and blue eyes.

Jones was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, khaki shorts, and tennis shoes.

He was last seen in Vincennes, about 127 miles southwest of Indianapolis Monday at 9 a.m.

Jones is believed to be in danger and may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

If you have any information, contact the Vincennes Police Department at 812-882-1631 or call 911.