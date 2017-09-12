School employee accused of making bomb threats

MILFORD, Ohio (AP) — A 24-year-old school employee is facing charges after police say she made bomb threats against an Ohio school district near Cincinnati.

Katherine Deel has been charged with obstructing justice and inducing panic after police say she sent threatening letters to the Milford school district and to police last week.

Deel works as an extended day employee at an elementary school in Milford.

Miami Township Assistant Police Chief Mike Mills says Deel acknowledged she wrote the letters after being upset with fellow co-workers.

The district superintendent says Deel has been recommended for termination. School officials say she has been banned from school property.

A message was left Tuesday for her attorney.

