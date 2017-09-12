Mo Rocca, CBS Sunday Morning to tape at Johnny Appleseed Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A crew from CBS Sunday Morning along with correspondent Mo Rocca will tape a segment at Fort Wayne’s famed Johnny Appleseed Festival this weekend, NewsChannel 15 has confirmed.

Producers with the show told NewsChannel 15 that Rocca will appear at some point this weekend at the festival, which honors the life and legacy of John Chapman. The funnyman journalist is filming a report about Chapman.

In a tweet Tuesday, Rocca, who also hosts My Grandmother’s Ravioli on The Cooking Channel and Innovation Nation on CBS, called the popular festival his version of Burning Man and said he was “stoked” to visit.

Stoked for this weekend's Johnny Appleseed Festival in Fort Wayne, Indiana. My version of Burning Man. #Cider — Mo Rocca (@MoRocca) September 12, 2017

The 43rd annual Johnny Appleseed Festival will run Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CBS could not confirm when Rocca’s CBS Sunday Morning segment will air.