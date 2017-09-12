Hoosiers add game with Charleston Southern as FIU make-up

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Fred Glass announced today that IU football will host Charleston Southern University on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Memorial Stadium. This home game against Charleston Southern replaces the previously scheduled home game against Florida International University for this Saturday that was cancelled on Monday due to issues arising from Hurricane Irma.

The game contract between the schools was signed today and the kickoff time will be announced at a later date. IU Athletics continues to send our thoughts and prayers to Florida International University and all those impacted by Hurricane Irma.