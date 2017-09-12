Fort Wayne man arrested on child exploitation charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A joint investigation between police in Colorado and Indiana led to the arrest of a Fort Wayne man Tuesday night.

Corey S. Hall, 33, is facing child exploitation charges.

Investigators with the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force executed a search warrant on March 9, 2017 at Hall’s home on Moeller Road in Fort Wayne. The warrant was obtained as a result of information gathered in an investigation that was initiated by the Parker Police Department in Parker, Colorado.

Hall had allegedly communicated with the minor female victim using Kik, Skype, and Snapchat as far back as January of 2016. Hundreds of explicit photos and almost two dozen videos were sent between Hall and the girl, according to police.

Officers arrested Hall Tuesday night at his workplace in Fort Wayne. He’s being held without bond in the Allen County Jail while he awaits extradition to Colorado.