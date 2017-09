LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) A fire broke out Tuesday morning in the 100 block of North Detroit Street in downtown LaGrange. According to LaGrange County dispatch, the fire started at around 10:00 a.m. in a building housing a Family Dollar store and Gould Sports.

People are being asked to avoid the downtown area and crews are still working the fire.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.