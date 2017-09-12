Concordia student auditions for The Voice

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Concordia Lutheran High School student has auditioned for the hit TV show, “The Voice.”

Addison Agen first auditioned for “The Voice” in Chicago earlier this year. In a “First Look” video preview of the upcoming season, an emotional Agen appears on “The Voice” stage in front of judges Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson and Adam Levine.

A Concordia spokeswoman was only able to say Agen auditioned.

As a member of Concordia’s drama program, Agen starred in productions such as “Sorry Wrong Number,” “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” “Hello, My Baby,” and “Broadway: Bold and Beautiful.”

She is currently back in school with her regular schedule.

“The Voice” kicks off its new season on Sept. 25.