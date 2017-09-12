9/12 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 12, 2017, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Ben Davis (20) 4-0 418 1

2. Lawrence Central (1) 4-0 358 3

3. Ft. Wayne Snider – 4-0 320 5

4. Warren Central – 2-2 262 2

5. Valparaiso – 4-0 222 6

6. Center Grove – 2-2 178 4

7. Avon – 3-1 144 8

8. Carmel – 2-2 126 7

9. Westfield – 4-0 112 10

10. Homestead – 4-0 68 NR

Others receiving votes: Indpls N. Central 38. Lafayette Jeff 26. Lake Central 18. Penn 18. Franklin Central 2.

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Roncalli (16) 4-0 406 1

2. New Palestine (2) 4-0 374 2

3. Concord – 4-0 310 3

4. Columbus East – 3-1 278 4

5. Indpls Cathedral (3) 1-3 258 5

6. Castle – 3-1 184 6

7. Decatur Central – 3-1 168 8

8. Bedford N. Lawrence – 4-0 128 9

9. Zionsville – 2-2 50 NR

10. Michigan City – 2-2 40 10

Others receiving votes: Bloomington South 34. Floyd Central 34. LaPorte 12. New Albany 10. Lafayette Harrison 10. Terre Haute North 8. Kokomo 4. McCutcheon 2.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Ev. Reitz (18) 4-0 414 1

2. Lowell (2) 4-0 346 3

3. Ev. Central – 3-1 288 2

4. New Haven – 3-1 262 6

(tie) NorthWood (1) 3-1 262 5

6. Greenwood – 4-0 182 8

7. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 3-1 138 4

8. Northridge – 4-0 136 10

9. E. Central – 2-2 80 9

10. Angola – 4-0 62 NR

Others receiving votes: Silver Creek 30. Marion 20. Plymouth 16. Mishawaka 16. Jasper 14. Culver Academy 12. Pendleton Hts. 12. Lebanon 10. E. Noble 4. Hobart 4. New Prairie 2.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Gibson Southern (13) 4-0 350 2

2. Indpls Ritter (1) 4-0 316 3

3. Mishawaka Marian (1) 4-0 282 4

4. Ev. Memorial (2) 4-0 246 5

5. W. Lafayette (2) 3-1 242 1

6. Danville (1) 4-0 228 T6

7. Guerin Catholic – 4-0 136 10

8. Brownstown – 4-0 130 8

9. Indpls Chatard – 1-3 100 T6

10. Ft. Wayne Concordia – 2-2 86 9

Others receiving votes: Lawrenceburg 38. Knox 12. Indpls Brebeuf 12. Hanover Central 6. Andrean 4. Ft. Wayne Luers 4. Vincennes 4. Sullivan 2. Heritage Hills 2.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Eastbrook (14) 4-0 380 1

2. Woodlan (3) 4-0 352 2

3. Indpls Scecina (2) 4-0 318 3

4. Rensselaer (1) 4-0 268 4

5. Southridge – 3-1 208 6

6. Tipton – 4-0 184 7

7. Linton – 3-1 162 8

8. Western Boone – 3-1 126 9

9. Ev. Mater Dei – 2-2 118 5

10. Milan – 3-1 50 10

Others receiving votes: Triton Central 30. Mitchell 2. Centerville 2.

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pioneer (19) 4-0 398 1

2. Fountain Central – 4-0 298 3

3. Monroe Central (1) 4-0 290 4

4. Churubusco – 4-0 274 5

5. Indpls Lutheran – 3-1 228 6

6. Eastern Greene – 4-0 170 8

7. S. Adams – 4-0 124 9

8. Carroll (Flora) – 3-1 106 2

9. Sheridan – 3-1 102 NR

10. Lafayette Catholic – 1-3 70 10

Others receiving votes: N. Central (Farmersburg) 44. Southwood 26. Covenant Christian 18. Attica 18. Indpls Shortridge 10. N. Miami 8. Eastside 4. Hagerstown 4. W. Washington 4. Adams Central 2. Northfield 2.

AP-WF-09-12-17 1832GMT