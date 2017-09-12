9/12 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 12, 2017, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Ben Davis (20) 4-0 418 1
2. Lawrence Central (1) 4-0 358 3
3. Ft. Wayne Snider – 4-0 320 5
4. Warren Central – 2-2 262 2
5. Valparaiso – 4-0 222 6
6. Center Grove – 2-2 178 4
7. Avon – 3-1 144 8
8. Carmel – 2-2 126 7
9. Westfield – 4-0 112 10
10. Homestead – 4-0 68 NR
Others receiving votes: Indpls N. Central 38. Lafayette Jeff 26. Lake Central 18. Penn 18. Franklin Central 2.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Roncalli (16) 4-0 406 1
2. New Palestine (2) 4-0 374 2
3. Concord – 4-0 310 3
4. Columbus East – 3-1 278 4
5. Indpls Cathedral (3) 1-3 258 5
6. Castle – 3-1 184 6
7. Decatur Central – 3-1 168 8
8. Bedford N. Lawrence – 4-0 128 9
9. Zionsville – 2-2 50 NR
10. Michigan City – 2-2 40 10
Others receiving votes: Bloomington South 34. Floyd Central 34. LaPorte 12. New Albany 10. Lafayette Harrison 10. Terre Haute North 8. Kokomo 4. McCutcheon 2.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Ev. Reitz (18) 4-0 414 1
2. Lowell (2) 4-0 346 3
3. Ev. Central – 3-1 288 2
4. New Haven – 3-1 262 6
(tie) NorthWood (1) 3-1 262 5
6. Greenwood – 4-0 182 8
7. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 3-1 138 4
8. Northridge – 4-0 136 10
9. E. Central – 2-2 80 9
10. Angola – 4-0 62 NR
Others receiving votes: Silver Creek 30. Marion 20. Plymouth 16. Mishawaka 16. Jasper 14. Culver Academy 12. Pendleton Hts. 12. Lebanon 10. E. Noble 4. Hobart 4. New Prairie 2.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Gibson Southern (13) 4-0 350 2
2. Indpls Ritter (1) 4-0 316 3
3. Mishawaka Marian (1) 4-0 282 4
4. Ev. Memorial (2) 4-0 246 5
5. W. Lafayette (2) 3-1 242 1
6. Danville (1) 4-0 228 T6
7. Guerin Catholic – 4-0 136 10
8. Brownstown – 4-0 130 8
9. Indpls Chatard – 1-3 100 T6
10. Ft. Wayne Concordia – 2-2 86 9
Others receiving votes: Lawrenceburg 38. Knox 12. Indpls Brebeuf 12. Hanover Central 6. Andrean 4. Ft. Wayne Luers 4. Vincennes 4. Sullivan 2. Heritage Hills 2.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Eastbrook (14) 4-0 380 1
2. Woodlan (3) 4-0 352 2
3. Indpls Scecina (2) 4-0 318 3
4. Rensselaer (1) 4-0 268 4
5. Southridge – 3-1 208 6
6. Tipton – 4-0 184 7
7. Linton – 3-1 162 8
8. Western Boone – 3-1 126 9
9. Ev. Mater Dei – 2-2 118 5
10. Milan – 3-1 50 10
Others receiving votes: Triton Central 30. Mitchell 2. Centerville 2.
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Pioneer (19) 4-0 398 1
2. Fountain Central – 4-0 298 3
3. Monroe Central (1) 4-0 290 4
4. Churubusco – 4-0 274 5
5. Indpls Lutheran – 3-1 228 6
6. Eastern Greene – 4-0 170 8
7. S. Adams – 4-0 124 9
8. Carroll (Flora) – 3-1 106 2
9. Sheridan – 3-1 102 NR
10. Lafayette Catholic – 1-3 70 10
Others receiving votes: N. Central (Farmersburg) 44. Southwood 26. Covenant Christian 18. Attica 18. Indpls Shortridge 10. N. Miami 8. Eastside 4. Hagerstown 4. W. Washington 4. Adams Central 2. Northfield 2.
AP-WF-09-12-17 1832GMT