5 drugmakers ask judge to dismiss Ohio opiate lawsuit

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — Five drugmakers are asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Ohio attorney general that alleges they helped perpetrate the state’s addictions epidemic.

Attorney General Mike DeWine accuses the companies of intentionally misleading patients about the dangers of painkillers and promoting benefits of the drugs not backed by science.

DeWine announced the complaint in May as he accused the companies of creating a deadly mess in Ohio that they now need to pay to clean up.

Cleveland.com reports the companies filed documents in Ross County Court in Chillicothe last week arguing that federal requirements for their products preempt Ohio law.

The companies also argue DeWine failed to prove the companies’ actions caused the alleged harm.

DeWine spokesman Dan Tierney says the filings are being reviewed.

