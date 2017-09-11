Theft-for-drugs ring busted with arrests of trio

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police in Kosciusko County have busted a theft and drug ring with the arrests of three people over a two-week period.

On August 29, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an East Bucher Drive address near Dewart Lake on a report of a domestic dispute. There, deputies arrested 35-year-old Amy Farmer on charges of for resisting, criminal mischief and arson.

While deputies were at the property, they found a stolen cargo trailer that had been burned, according to a news release. Deputies also found other stolen items at the property, the release said.

A week later, on September 5, deputies arrested 39-year-old Scott Farmer on outstanding warrants. During an interview with Kosciusko County detectives, Scott Farmer reportedly admitted to stealing the burnt cargo trailer and trading the tools that were inside it for drugs, according to the release.

Scott Farmer also said he’d stolen three other trailers, the release said.

That information led police to a home on South Main Street in Milford, where more stolen items were found along with drug paraphernalia, a small meth lab, and some firearms, according to the release.

Information also sent deputies to the home of Allan Foyle, 45, of Syracuse, where they found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and even more stolen property, the release said. Foyle was arrested on charges of dealing methamphetamine and possession of stolen property.

Police said the investigation into the theft-for-drugs ring lasted two weeks.