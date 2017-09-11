Spare tire slams into semi cab, hurts driver

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Indiana State police are searching for the owner of a spare trailer tire that broke free on Interstate 69 and slammed through a semi cab’s windshield, leaving the driver seriously hurt.

Around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, the tire came across the median from the southbound side of the interstate and flew into a 2000 Mack semi-tractor that was headed northbound near the 292 mile marker, six miles north of the Markle exit. It struck the driver – 58-year-old John A. Green of Zionsville – and came to rest on the passenger side of the cab, police said.

Green suffered serious injuries and was transported to Lutheran Hospital via ambulance, according to a report from Indiana State Police.

Indiana State Police have asked for the public’s help to find the owner of the trailer the tire came from. The spare tire is commonly used by enclosed trailers, the report said.

Anyone that may have witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to contact Trooper Michael Hollandsworth at the Indiana State Police Post at either (260) 432-8661 or (800) 552-0976 (Indiana only).