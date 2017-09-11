South Side math teacher is FWCS Teacher of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Community Schools hosted a reception Monday night for the district’s Teacher of the Year.

In addition to being named FWCS Teacher of the Year, Tod Croft was among the top 25 candidates for Indiana Teacher of the Year.

Croft began teaching 24 years ago. He worked at Wayne and Northrop before moving to South Side four years ago.

According to a news release, Croft was selected “because of his dedication to ensuring all of his students succeed by being a cheerleader, a motivator, a supporter, and an advocate for them. He will go out of his way to visit students outside of math class just to check in and see how they are doing throughout the day. He learns their interests and talents to make connections beyond the classroom lessons.”

Other FWCS Teacher of the Year finalists include: Elizabeth Dickmeyer, third-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary; Abbie Jinnings, first-grade teacher at Scott Academy; Shalauna McMillan, fourth-grade teacher at South Wayne Elementary; and Erin Patton-McFarren, art teacher at Whitney Young Early Childhood Center.