Police: Knife-wielding intoxicated man arrested at work release center

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Warsaw man was arrested early Monday on allegations he went to Kosciusko County’s work release center drunk with a knife.

Police were called around 5:30 a.m. to the Kosciusko County Work Release Center in Warsaw on a report of a man with a knife there. According to a report from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, 27-year-old Zachary Taylor of Warsaw went into the center “in an intoxicated state” and was removed, but later returned “visibly agitated” with a knife.

Officers arrived and took Taylor into custody without further incident, the report said. He was arrested and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail on charges of Public Intoxication and Intimidation.

It’s not clear why Taylor went to the facility or what he was upset about.