Police: Driver cited after rear-ending car on I-69

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A driver who told police he rear-ended another car on I-69 Sunday morning on I-69 in DeKalb County after being cut off by a third vehicle was cited for following too close.

The incident took place just before 10 a.m. near the 325 mile marker near Auburn according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver of a Hyundai Accent, Justin M. Jewett of Eaton, Ohio, was driving south when he ran into the back of a Toyota Matrix. The driver of the Hyundai told police he had been cut-off and that’s what caused him to hit the Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota lost control and drove down the embankment on the west side of the interstate. The vehicle came to rest in some bushes along a fence. The driver, Andrew S. Tudor of New Castle, Indiana, complained of back pain and was taken to a hospital for treatment.