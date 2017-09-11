Pagano planning to keep Tolzien as starting quarterback

Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano may consider making a quarterback change this week but acknowledges it would be a tough learning curve for backup Jacoby Brissett.

Scott Tolzien was 9 of 18 with 128 yards and no touchdowns in Sunday’s 46-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He also threw two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns and may have thrown a third pick-six – if receiver Donte Moncrief hadn’t broken it up by grabbing the face mask of a Rams defensive back.

Andrew Luck already has been ruled out of this week’s game.