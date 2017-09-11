Mayors push to get Amazon HQ in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two cities — Indianapolis and Fishers — plan to work with economic development officials to sell Amazon on bringing the online retailer’s second headquarters to central Indiana.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness announced their collaboration Monday. Fishers is a fast-growing northern suburb.

A proposal to Amazon is due Oct. 19. The mayors said they plan to emphasize technology already in the region, business growth and available sites for the headquarters. Fadness and Hogsett are not naming the locations of the potential sites for Amazon.

Officials from the giant online retailer announced last week that the company wants to spend more than $5 billion to build another headquarters in North America that would be staffed by up to 50,000 employees.

Amazon’s current headquarters is in Seattle.