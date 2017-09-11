Man killed in lift collapse at Indiana football field

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — A coroner says one man was fatally injured when a lift collapsed at a southern Indiana high school football field.

Jasper police say emergency crews were called about noon Monday to Jasper High School’s football stadium, where two men were injured.

Dubois (doo-BOYS’) County Coroner Bob Veatch tells The (Jasper) Herald that a 62-year-old man died after the lift being used to install lights at the football field tipped over. The lift was extended about 40 feet at the time of the accident in the city about 40 miles northeast of Evansville. The other man was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

The identities of the two men weren’t immediately released.

