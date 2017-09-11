IPFW spends $80,000 on marketing firm to help with rebranding

Related Coverage New feeling at IPFW as students move in ahead of realignment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As IPFW seeks help with rebranding their image, some students wonder how.

“It’s going to help us find out who we are,” Interim Marketing Director Kathryn Hopkins said.

Junior Audrey Leonard said she doesn’t understand how the college had the money to hire the firm when finances was one reason for program cuts. “The whole reasoning for all the cuts and all the changes was money but now they’re wasting thousands of dollars,” she said.

The college hired Virginal based SimpsonScarborough at $80,000 dollars to do research and figure out how they want to brand the new image of Purdue University Fort Wayne.

“It’s not out of our character to hire out of state somebody that doesn’t know anything about this place to do something for us,” Leonard said.

According to Hopkins, it was a reasonable price for a crucial step. “Well, how important is to lay a foundation? This is a foundation of university that has not existed in this state before in this form in our community. So it’s really important to have this foundation here in order to build what we need to become not just for our students but for the community as well.”

The group has talked to high school students and current students plus alumni and community leaders. We won’t see what the college comes up with after their research until maybe March. “I think that with any change it’s hard but really there’s a lot of excitement to put our boots on the ground and get going and really become we who were going to be come July 2018,” Hopkins said.

Leonard still has questions and is concerned in the meantime. “I love Fort Wayne as a community but I don’t know if I feel that same love for IPFW anymore.”