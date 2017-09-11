Investigators: Activity, vehicle spotted before ‘suspicious’ fire

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) Angola fire officials and police have asked for the public’s help as they investigate a fire that leveled a three-story home near the campus of Trine University late last month.

Just before 4 a.m. on Aug. 30, firefighters were called to a home at 605 W. Pleasant St. in Angola on a report of a fire. Crews arrived to find the large home fully engulfed in flames, according to a report.

Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly an hour, and doused the home with some 110,000 gallons of water, the report said. The home eventually collapsed on itself.

The home was undergoing renovations at time of the fire, firefighters said.

In the days that followed, the Angola Fire Department determined the fire was suspicious in nature. In a news release, department spokesman TJ Hagerty asked that anyone with information on the fire or how it ignited call Angola Police at (260) 665-2121.

On Monday then, Hagerty said investigators learned that “some sort of activity” was happening just before the fire at Nature Park, a nearby 15-acre natural site that sits near the home. A vehicle without its lights on was also spotted, Hagerty said.

Hagerty offered no other details. It’s unclear what the “activity” was or how the vehicle or its occupants could be involved in the fire.

Anyone with information about the fire should call Angola Police at (260) 665-2121 or Angola Fire at (260) 665-5555, or Crime Stoppers at (260) 668-STOP, 1-800-600-HALT or at www.steubencountycrimestoppers.org.