Indiana University sees slight drop in statewide enrollment

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University’s overall enrollment is down slightly this fall semester, with fewer students at all but one of its seven campuses.

IU officials say it enrolled 94,698 students statewide this fall, a decrease of 0.7 percent from last year.

The main campus in Bloomington has 43,710 students. That’s just a small drop from 2016 as the Bloomington campus has 2.3 percent fewer graduate and doctoral students.

IU’s regional campuses in South Bend and New Albany had the biggest enrollment declines at about 4 percent. The Kokomo campus is the only one with more students, going up 2.3 percent.

The university says one reason for the regional campus enrollment decline is some potential students opting to go straight into the job market.

