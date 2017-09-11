Indiana, Florida International postpone game due to Irma

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -Indiana University Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Fred Glass announced tonight that after a series of discussions with Florida International officials beginning on Sunday, Indiana supports FIU’s decision to cancel Saturday’s football game in Bloomington in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, which devastated South Florida over the weekend. IU is working diligently to try and find an opponent to play at Memorial Stadium on October 7th, the team’s previously scheduled bye week. Tickets and parking passes issued for the FIU game will be redeemable for the game against the new opponent, regardless of when it occurs.

Glass and FIU Athletic Director Pete Garcia have been in regular communication since Sunday about the situation, and with FIU classes being canceled, several FIU players and coaches being from the South Florida area, along with the considerable logistical hurdles to overcome in traveling to Bloomington, the decision to cancel the game was made late on Monday evening. The two programs plan to schedule a game between the schools at Memorial Stadium at some point in the future.

All involved with IU Athletics offer their thoughts and prayers to Florida International University and all who live in areas devastated by Hurricane Irma.