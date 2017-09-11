Girl takes SUV in Mississippi, found 700 miles away in Ohio

CORINTH, Miss. (AP) — Police in one Mississippi town are trying to figure out what to do about a 13-year-old girl who took an SUV and drove to Ohio.

Corinth authorities tell WTVA-TV that the girl was found safe in Akron, nearly 700 miles away. The Dodge Caliber SUV was also recovered.

However, the girl now faces charges in Ohio and a pending motor vehicle theft charge in Corinth.

Investigators say they will have to consult with youth court to determine how the case will be handled.

The girl is from Ohio but had been staying with family members in the northeast Mississippi town. She and the vehicle disappeared Sept. 5. Corinth police later publicized her as missing.

As of Monday, the girl remains in Akron.

