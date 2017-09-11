Coaches keeping eye on North Side standout Brooks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It may be the off-season for high school basketball, but North Side’s By Hey Arena was abuzz Monday.

Monday marked the first day of the fall recruiting period – meaning college basketball coaches can visit recruits at school – and blue-chip prospect Keion Brooks Jr. received his fare share of attention.

Indiana’s Archie Miller reportedly visited in the morning, while Purdue head coach Matt Painter along with Missouri and Michigan assistants watched Brooks and the Legends in open gym after school.

Brooks is rated by recruiting website Rivals.com as the no. 17 player in the junior class.