FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Neither team found the back of the net Monday night at Shields Field as Bishop Dwenger and Carroll battled to a scoreless tie in boys soccer.

Carroll’s Brohde Eckert made five saves to record a shutout while Josh Neirieter tallied six for the Saints.

Carroll is now 3-3-6 on the season while Dwenger is 4-3-2.