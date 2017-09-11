Buildings razed for riverfront development

Related Coverage City settles with riverfront businesses, development on schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Buildings began to fall Monday where the city’s planned riverfront development will soon rise.

Crews demolished the long-standing Ream Steckbeck Paint Co. building along West Main Street on Monday. The paint company owned two of three buildings on the lot that the city tried to claim through eminent domain but later settled to buy with the plan to level them. Cambray and Associates owned the third.

In their place, the multi-million dollar riverfront development will be created, a project that will include a promenade, park pavilion, and an elevated boardwalk. The new park will connect to Headwaters Park.

In June, the city broke ground on Promenade Park. Construction officially began in July and is anticipated to take 18 months.